Money in Politics & The Church

Dear Editor,

We here in The Bahamas have been debating and talking, seemingly endlessly, about the necessity for campaign finance reforms. We seem to have developed the deadly phobia of ‘opposing’ money being used in politics as if it is a deadly disease to do so.

The other day a very prominent religious leader, decried the indiscriminate use/faulting of monetary wealth for political purposes. He, of course, spoke about other issues which should well have dominated his public remarks, like mental health challenges; the cost of living; education and other debilitating societal ills.

I am happy whenever religious leaders come down from their opulent ivory towers and communicated with the unwashed masses and spiritually challenged. Money is critical in all areas of human endeavors. Politics is no different from structured religious organizations.

The traditional religious leaders have a cushioned-like environment so they, ordinarily, do not have any financial or monetary personal concerns. They live an all-expenses-paid pampered existence; free housing; a luxury chauffeur-driven state-of-the-art automobile; free extensive travel; a per diem and, of course, a retinue of Assistants; Clerks and Household Staff. As a ‘prince’ of the church any of these grandees NEVER experience the absolute necessity and value of money.

Politics, it has been said, is similar to war. When one goes to war, monetary resources are mandatory. It is unfortunate that in a relatively small nation such as ours, everybody knows everybody else. On average, we all know who has BIG MONEY and those who are running on pure fumes.

I would advise the good Bishop to stick to the things that are of God and render unto Caesar those things, such as politics, to the latter. Where is the regular and ever-present ‘voice’ of the collective church? One is hardly able to find Jerry Roker in town, Freeport or jail unless and until it becomes topical.

Over the past decade the church has had absolutely NOTHING to say about campaign finance reform; development and actual construction of shelters for abused and battered women and their children; a halfway house to assist released convicts with reentry back into society; employment and job training; life skills and the beat goes on.

So yes, I am happy to have heard and read the remarks attributed to the Bishop and encourage him to speak out more often in public on ‘Thus Saith The Lord’!! What, by the way, Man of God, is your take on the web industry; usage of Marijuana; teenage pregnancies; extramarital affairs; homosexuality and lesbianism; thieving in high and low places and, of course, the rapid and ongoing decline in church attendance?

Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and the things that belong to God, to God. In all things, however, to God be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host