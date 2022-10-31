MOFA congratulates Lula on Brazil election win

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday offered his congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on becoming the new President of Brazil.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell also expressed the same via a communication with Brazil’s Ambassador to the Bahamas Claudio Lins.

“We look forward to a prosperous and bright future for the nation of Brazil and its people with continued diplomatic relations between our two countries”, the MOFA statement read.

According to Reuters, leftist former president Lula narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election yesterday with 50.9 percent of the votes against 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro.

However, there are concerns those results may be contested as Bolsonaro had not yet conceded defeat up to last night.

Lula’s inauguration is reportedly scheduled for January 1, 2023.