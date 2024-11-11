Watch ILTV Live
MOE: ‘Teacher shortage addressed’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Director of Education Dominique McCartney- Russell revealed to reporters on Monday that the public school system has experienced a sense of relief as a number of educators have been onboarded at the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The new additions to the public school sector comes on the heels of a vexing teacher shortage during the previous academic year.

McCartney-Russell noted that the new teachers were assigned to various schools to specifically assist with special education.

Subjects such as Language Arts, Mathematics, Physical Education and Science were among other disciplines that saw an increase in teaching staff since the onboarding of new teachers, she said.

