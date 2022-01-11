‘MODEST’ REBOUND: Construction industry optimistic for turnaround in first half of 2022

Former and current BCA chiefs positive about industry’s future

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The local construction industry is seeing a “modest” rebound, according to a former Bahamian Contractors Association president, who predicted a favorable outlook for the first two quarters of 2022.

Leonard Sands told Eyewitness News: “I think we are in a bit of a rebound, modest as it may be, but we are trending up in terms of starts.

“I think there is a lot of work that is possibly going to continue in New Providence and in Abaco, where they are still doing major rebuilding post-Hurricane Dorian.

“The outlook, to me, I would say is favorable for the first two quarters of 2022.

“We also have to see how the new infrastructural projects from the new government will impact things. I think that will only add to the amount of working going on in the country.”

While procurement issues relative to construction supplies due to the pandemic still exist, Sands suggested that the industry was not in any immediate danger.

“I would be cautious in my assumption that we are in any kind of immediate danger with respect to prolonged procurement issues,” he said.

With the reduction in quarantine periods and VAT, hopefully it will stimulate a bit more construction. – BCA President Michael Pratt

“I think we are past that and have stockpiled enough materials. We shouldn’t have a major concern for that in the first quarter of 2022, but that is not to say that mitigating circumstances in the US won’t have an impact on production.

“But that’s not where I think we are right now.”

BCA President Michael Pratt expressed optimism over the future of the industry and projects in the pipeline despite the impact of COVID-19.

“With the reduction in quarantine periods and VAT (value-added tax), hopefully it will stimulate a bit more construction,” he said.

“I think with a combination of different things, there is a bit more positive outlook on what’s going to happen as far as construction is concerned.”