MOBILE RIVALS CASH IN ON HOLIDAY SPENDING: Both Aliv & BTC see surge in Black Friday sales

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mobile competitors BTC and Aliv saw strong sales during their respective Black Friday promotions, with the latter claiming its “strongest Black Friday on record”.

Patrice Thompson, Aliv’s general manager of sales, told Eyewitness News: “Aliv experienced the strongest black Friday on record, acquiring [the] highest number new customers in one day as well as great momentum with our existing customers.

“We saw high volumes of visits to all our retail stores in all islands and a lot of interest at our pop-up locations as well.

“Months of preparation went into getting ready for the biggest selling day of the year. Procuring the latest devices in volume was top priority for us.

“In addition, we provided our customers with many ways to shop, ensuring safety at each touchpoint.

“We continued the momentum on Saturday and plan to continue on Monday with more exciting deals. We feel very optimistic about the rest of the holiday season, as all indicators point to a rebound in spending.”

André Foster, BTC CEO, said: “As usual, we had an impressive turnout for Black Friday. In fact, we’ve been offering awesome deals each Friday for our customers for the entire month of November at all of our stores nationwide to alleviate long lines.

“Black Friday always heralds the start of our biggest trading season of the year. We’re really excited, especially about our quest to deliver fiber to another 10,000 customers before the holidays.

“We are truly grateful for our customers and we thank them for their continued loyalty and unending support.”

Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving in the US, traditionally marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season and has become known as a time when retailers offer significantly low prices on items such as electronics.