Mixed Views from Junkanoo Community Over Proposed Authority

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tensions are rising within the Junkanoo community following a government proposal to establish a new Junkanoo Authority—a move that could dissolve the Junkanoo Corporation of The Bahamas (JCNP), which has independently governed the parades for more than two decades.

Eyewitness News understands that the draft bill was presented to Junkanoo stakeholders during a meeting on Thursday night. According to sources familiar with the matter, the proposal has sparked heated debate, with some group leaders expressing strong opposition to the idea.

“It feels like going back on the plantation,” one insider told Eyewitness News, describing the proposal as a step backward for cultural autonomy.

The proposed authority would reportedly centralize control under a government body, replacing the JCNP’s leadership structure. While the aim, according to some, is to streamline operations and elevate the overall Junkanoo experience, critics fear it could limit the independence of groups and diminish the voice of long-standing participants.

Still, not everyone is against it.

Other sources say the proposal has merit and could lead to major improvements, including increased funding, better organization, and international exposure for Bahamian culture.

“There are mixed views,” one source admitted. “Some believe this could be the step Junkanoo needs to reach a new level.”

As the debate unfolds, group leaders are said to be re-evaluating their positions ahead of the upcoming parade season, with some reportedly holding off on full planning and preparation until more clarity is provided.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has not yet publicly commented on the proposed authority.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this developing story.