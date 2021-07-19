MIX-AND-MATCH OK’D: Dahl-Regis says vaccine committee supports mixing COVID doses “if needed”

“Should the need arise, we would inform the public and make our decisions based on availability”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee Chairperson Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said today that the committee supports mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but it will only do so if the need arises.

“The consultative committee has reviewed all the literature and is supportive of the decision to combine, to have the mix-and-match combination should the need arise,” said Dahl-Regis after receiving her Queen’s New Year’s Honors award for excellence in public and community health at Baha Mar.

“But at this time, we’re offering not offering a mix-and-match combination of vaccines.”

Asked whether those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca would be prioritized to get a second Pfizer shot if the need arose, Dahl-Regis said: “Should that occur, you would be notified.

“At this time, we’re expecting the third installment of AstraZeneca.

“We have post-dates of Pfizer, but they are not [here] at this time.

“Should the need arise, yes, we would inform the public and we would make our decisions based on the availability of vaccines.”

Eyewitness News reported last week that The Bahamas could join other countries in mixing doses of the UK’s AstraZeneca and US’ Pfizer vaccines, which has been shown to provide an even greater immune response to the virus.

The point was also raised by Minister of Health Renward Wells last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said public health agencies, and not individuals, should make decisions on mixing and matching COVID vaccines, based on available data.

The Bahamas is expected to receive a balance of 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the WHO’s COVAX Facility before the end of this month.

It is also expected to receive more than 57,000 doses of Pfizer through the COVAX Facility.

It had exclusively received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX since the vaccine rollout began earlier this year.

The US is also slated to donate a tranche of AstraZeneca doses from its surplus, though quantity and dates have yet to be announced.

As of Saturday, 99,755 vaccines doses had been administered in The Bahamas, with 60,389 people receiving a first dose of the vaccine and 39,366 fully vaccinated.

Last Thursday, the committee advised that vaccines will be limited to second doses by appointment only for those who are eligible.