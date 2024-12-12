Mitchell: Minnis irrelevant and illogical

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has sharply criticized former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for his recent remarks regarding the U.S. government’s handling of a recent indictment and its implications for Prime Minister Philip Davis.

In a press release issued today, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell accused Dr. Minnis of employing “illogical logic” to cast doubt on the relationship between the U.S. and the Davis administration. Dr. Minnis claimed that the U.S. government’s decision not to forewarn Prime Minister Davis of the indictment suggested a lack of trust in Davis.

Mitchell dismissed the claim, noting that the indictment stated the American-led operation began in May 2021, under Minnis’s tenure as prime minister, and explicitly stated that Bahamian officials were not informed at the time.

“By his logic, the Americans didn’t trust him either,” the Mitchell stated, adding, “If Dr. Minnis claims he was informed, contrary to the indictment, he owes the Bahamian people an explanation as to why he took no action when he was prime minister.”

The press release also took a sharp personal tone, referencing Dr. Minnis’s political standing within his own party.

“He is obviously punch-drunk politically from that blow upside his head by Michael Pintard at the last FNM convention,” the statement read.

“When you dig one grave, you dig one for you too.”