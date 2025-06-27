Mitchell dismisses FNM candidate roll-out as “unimpressive” and “recycled”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell has delivered a scathing assessment of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) first slate of 17 ratified candidates for the 2026 general election, calling the roll-out an “overdue and over-hyped” event that “fell unimpressively flat.”

In a statement, Mitchell said the public – including many FNM supporters – was left underwhelmed by the unveil. “The wait was not worth it for the general Bahamian populace and nor staunch FNM supporters,” he said. “Michael Pintard and the FNM cannot be taken seriously.”

Mitchell accused the FNM leader of dominating the selection process, claiming he “hand-picked a buggy load of recycled rejects and his divisive small clique of favourites.”

“The roll-out spoke loud and clear – the FNM has gotten worse under Michael Pintard,” he continued. “If the noted comedian thinks leading one of the greatest little countries in the world is child’s play, the people of The Bahamas are set to show him better at the polls.”

He reminded voters of what he called “the failed performance” of the last FNM administration, during which Pintard served in Cabinet, and contrasted that record with the PLP’s tenure.

“As for the PLP, we remain focused on the job we were elected to do – and while we have miles to go, the majority of Bahamians are better off today than they were four years ago,” Mitchell said. “The choice is clear – Prime Minister Davis and the PLP are working to create even more meaningful opportunities for Bahamians while Michael Pintard and his failed band of FNMs are shamelessly disorganized and desperate for power.”