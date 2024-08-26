Mitchell condemns nefarious behavior within the public service sector

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell has issued a reminder to senior government officials go uphold a standard of excellence while offering service to country; he asserted that those, who opt to disregard rules which govern public office, will face repercussions for their actions.

Mitchell’s remarks came just hours after The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) confirmed that three men will be arraigned in connection with the murder of 36 year-old Philip Adderley; it is alleged that one of the men to be arraigned is the former Managing Director of Clifton Heritage National Park Mario Bannister.

Mitchell asserted that all individuals who hold public office positions, under the Davis administration, are well aware of the consequences of nefarious behavior and stated that government will continue to hold each public servant accountable for their actions.