Mitchell: Bahamas not engaged in geopolitical war, maintains relations with U.S. and China

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has firmly stated that The Bahamas is not involved in any ideological or geopolitical conflicts amid the ongoing discourse surrounding the country’s relations with China and the United States.

Minister Mitchell, in a statement, emphasized that The Bahamas’ foreign policy is rooted in mutual respect and national interest rather than any alignment with the broader geopolitical struggles between major powers.

“We are not involved, nor do we see ourselves as engaged in or part of any ideological war or geopolitical brinksmanship,” said Mitchell. “To state the obvious, we are fifty miles off the coast of the United States with an import-based economy, where, for example, 90 percent of the food we eat is sourced by the United States.”

Mitchell went on to highlight the deep cultural and familial ties between the Bahamas and the United States, noting that nearly every Bahamian has an American family member. The country’s close relationship with the United States has been a central aspect of its diplomatic history.

In his statement, the Foreign Affairs Minister also noted that The Bahamas maintains diplomatic relations with China, just as the United States does. He underscored that the Bahamas does not interfere in China’s internal affairs and that China has respected the sovereignty of the Bahamas.

“There is no evidence to support the view that this country is being used as a platform by China to attack the United States. We would not be a party to any such effort,” Mitchell stated.

He further emphasized that the Bahamas’ relations with China are based on mutual respect and that any investments from China are purely commercial, without any ideological strings attached.

Mitchell also reaffirmed the Bahamas’ commitment to the “One China” policy, which it has adhered to since recognizing the People’s Republic of China in 1997, much like the United States.

Mitchell’s comments follow recent remarks made by U.S. Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish at the Grand Bahama Business Outlook last Thursday. In her speech, Furnish addressed concerns about China’s influence in the region, calling it a “malign influence” and stressing that the United States aims to be the partner of choice for The Bahamas in strengthening infrastructure and promoting shared prosperity. Furnish emphasized the U.S. commitment to the region, citing investments such as the $50 million U.S. contribution to the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, along with plans for further economic cooperation, particularly in infrastructure development and technology advancements.

Furnish also stated that “China promises much, but delivers little,” urging The Bahamas to strengthen its ties with the United States to resist harmful external influences and secure mutual economic growth.