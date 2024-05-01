Mistrial declared for rape case against North Abaco MP

Breaking NewsMay 1, 2024May 1, 2024 at 11:02 am Tyler Symonette

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A mistrial has been declared in the rape case against  North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish.
The jury was dismissed after it was reportedly revealed that one of the had close ties with a member of the Opposition.
This paves the way for new trial and comes  one day after the ex-  girlfriend of the MP  testified in court that the sitting MP allegedly raped and spat on her . They return to court on May 8th.

