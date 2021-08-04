Missing Bahamian pilot’s passport reportedly found in downed aircraft in Venezuela

Oran Munroe has been missing since July 24

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bolivarian authorities found a semi-destroyed aircraft in Rosario de Perija, Zulia, Venezuela, with the passport of missing Bahamian pilot Oran Theron Munroe inside, according to a Venezuelan publication.

There was no mention of the pilot, who Bahamian authorities reported missing last week.

A UltimasNoticias article with the headline “They locate a semi-destroyed plane” noted that authorities located Munroe’s passport with the identification number ERO170399; four passport-sized photos of two unidentified citizens; two maps; a telephone set; and an aircraft manual inside the twin-engine Cessna aircraft with registration C6-ASC.

Munroe, 34, was last seen on July 24 at 7am at his residence on Faith Avenue South.

He is described as six-foot, four inches in height, of medium build and of light brown complexion.

Eyewitness News reported on Friday that an aircraft and its pilot who went missing a week prior were last spotted on an aviation radar system in the area of Sandy Point Airport, Abaco.

Eyewitness News understands that the aircraft found in Venezuela with registration C6-ASC is the same as the aircraft that went missing.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) began investigating the matter last Tuesday after it was notified of the missing aircraft by the family of the pilot, who began making inquiries after their loved one did not return as expected.

Authorities on Abaco searched for the aircraft to no avail.

When contacted last week, Officer in Charge of the Abaco Divison Kenwood Taylor said he was asked to remain on the lookout for the aircraft as part of the investigation and that all airports were checked.

He said he was unaware of the most recent development and whether the aircraft was still missing, noting that New Providence had carriage of the investigation.