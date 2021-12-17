Miss World pageant postponed; new pageant date to be set within 90 days

San Juan, Puerto Rico, to remain as pageant host once contestants reconvene for competition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO) yesterday “regrettably” advised of the postponement of the 2021 Miss World pageant, as announced by the Miss World Organization (MWO) earlier in the day.

MWO announced in a statement that the finale has been postponed due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public, and that the pageant finale will be held within the next 90 days at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot, the venue where it was originally to be held on the evening of December 16.

In its statement, MWO advised that after meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.

As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed yesterday morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.

The next step, according to the medical experts, is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this.

Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.

CEO of Miss World Ltd Julia Morley said: “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, whom we have grown to know and love, to compete for the Miss World crown.

“Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival.”

The Bahamas’ bid for the crown is Sienna Evans, who performed exceptionally well in the four weeks leading up to the finale date and is considered a fan favorite to win the overall title.

While disappointed in the turn of events, she expressed optimism of the way forward.

“As I have dealt with the coronavirus from the frontlines over the past two years, I understand unpredictability of events as they have unfolded here this weekend,” Evans said.

“It is unfortunate that we have to postpone the final, however, we are optimistic that whoever and however the new queen is crowned will be for the absolute best.

“An integral part of being a leader during this pandemic is being able to adapt quickly and smile in the face of adversity. This is what this organization has done, and I commend their efforts.”

As this is a fluid situation, MBO will advise once updates are provided as to when the new date is set.

In a statement yesterday, the organization thanked the people of The Bahamas, its sponsors and pageant fans the world over for their support of Evans, asking them to continue to rally behind her during this period of delay.