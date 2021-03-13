NO POLITICS: Vaccine committee to handle distribution

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will distribute all 20,000 doses of the first tranche of the Oxford AstaZenica COVID-19 vaccine initially, opposed to holding two shots for only 10,000 people, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Minnis was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Inagua Passport Office in Matthew Town. yesterday.

The Bahamas received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the Indian government on Wednesday.

“They would use all 20,000,” Minnis said.

“…We have an additional 33,700 on its way and that should be here in a matter of weeks if not sooner.

“And then we’re in discussion with an additional few hundred thousand, so we’re on our way.

“So no we won’t do half-half, we just would give out or inoculate the entire 20,000 individuals.”

The prime minister said the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee is in the process of drawing up their plans and protocols and will handle the distribution of the vaccine, “so it’s no political involvement”.

“It will be fair play,” he said.

“Our objective is to ensure that each and every Bahamian is vaccinated.”

The Bahamas is expected to receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of March from WHO/PAHO.

Those doses are part of the 100,000 doses secured through The Bahamas’ pre-payment to the COVAX facility, which were expected to arrive by the end of last month.

The remaining doses through COVAX are expected to arrive in the country by the end of May 2021.

While Minnis admitted that the process of securing COVID-19 vaccines during a global pandemic has been hard, the government has found a balance in its mitigation efforts.

“It plays a difficult challenge on us,” he said.

“The longer the delay in obtaining the vaccine we must continue stringent measures in terms of protocols and continue to balance safety and life versus economy.

“I think we have balanced it so well and have been doing that for such a long time. I think we have basically struck a cord and know how to do that. We are more than happy that the vaccines arrived and we will be even happier as more come into our country.”

Asked whether his Cabinet will be among the first 20,000 to receive the vaccine, Minnis said, “I and my cabinet am sure will take the vaccine as soon as possible but as I said the vaccination committee, they set the protocols and all the plans, they do all of that. So, we would just fall in line essentially.”

The Oxford AstaZenica COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses between four and 12 weeks apart.

The vaccine has been found to be 76 percent effective against the virus after the first dose.

When a second dose is given, the efficacy rises to 82 percent.