“THOROUGH, FAIR AND TRANSPARENT”: Minnis cautions Davis administration against interfering with Colbey-Davis investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the police investigation into the controversial interaction between Transport Minister Jobeth Colbey-Davis and a police officer last month “should be thorough, fair and transparent.”

He called on the government not to interfere.

“It is essential that a government demonstrates its commitment to law and order,” he said during his contribution to the budget debate yesterday.

“It has been publicly acknowledged by the police that there is an investigation regarding the Minister of Transport and Housing, the Member for Elizabeth, regarding allegations that she assaulted a police officer.

“This is a very serious allegation against a Cabinet minister.

“I call on the Cabinet and the governing party not to interfere with the police in any way as they do their work.”

Last month, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said that an assistant commissioner had been assigned to investigate the case.

The altercation involving the minister and an officer happened as carnival festivities proceeded earlier this month.

In a statement, Police Staff Association Chairman Ricardo Walkes claimed the officer sought medical attention and had to be treated in hospital for his injuries.

Colbey-Davis has denied the claims.

Yesterday, Minnis said: “Ministers should not be making certain statements on this matter before an investigation is completed.

“It is highly inappropriate for any minister to do so.

“Based on the results of the investigation, the government may have to take a number of decisive and serious actions depending on the results of what should be a thorough, fair and transparent investigation.

“The minister should be very careful in her response, both in and out of Parliament.

“I support our police officers. I support their independence.

“They must be allowed to do their jobs free of interference by any member of the governing party or its allies.

“We have to support the good men and women who risk their lives to protect us.”