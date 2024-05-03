Minnis nominates, seeks to complete unfinished agenda

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ending months of speculation, former Prime Minister and Killarney Member of Parliament Hubert A. Minnis was nominated this morning for the post of Leader of the Free National Movement shortly after 11 am.

Minnis arrived by private vehicle with his wife and was swiftly surrounded by the press and a few dozen supporters, including former Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells.

After being successfully nominated, Minnis sought to clarify why he did not announce his leadership bid sooner, noting that he believes members of the FNM should respect the duly elected officers of the party until posts become vacant.

Minnis said he is running to complete several items on his agenda, specifically calling out land reform and empowering more young Bahamians to be leaders.