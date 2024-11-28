Minnis is “totally anti-corruption” amid claims of drug trafficking under his administration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has defended his administration following a U.S. indictment that implicates Bahamian law enforcement officers in a conspiracy to traffic drugs and firearms during his time in office.

Speaking to reporters, Minnis insisted he would have acted decisively against any Cabinet minister or parliamentarian within his government if evidence had emerged linking them to such crimes.

“I am anti-corruption. I cannot tolerate it. I cannot stand it,” Minnis declared.

“If I knew of any that occurred under us, I would have dealt with it appropriately.”

The indictment, a 19-page document, alleges that officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force conspired with American and Bahamian traffickers to smuggle cocaine and firearms through The Bahamas and the United States. It also accuses “corrupt Bahamian politicians” of facilitating these activities.

Minnis, whose administration governed until September 2021, reiterated his call for a commission of inquiry into the Royal Bahamas Police Force to investigate the allegations. He urged transparency and accountability, emphasizing the importance of protecting the integrity of public office.

The indictment cites criminal activities as far back as May 2021, just months before the Minnis administration lost the snap election by a landslide to the Progressive Liberal Party. While the document does not name specific politicians, the allegations have ignited a firestorm of controversy, putting renewed focus on corruption and governance in The Bahamas.