Minnis defends SERZ Order

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Killarney Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday criticized the government’s decision to end the Special Economic Recovery Zones (SERZ) Order.

The order was put in place following Hurricane Dorian to award tax breaks for individuals in affected areas to rebuild.

Minnis said that the decision to end the order was a part of plans to overhaul the FNM’s previous disaster management process.

He spoke during his contribution to the debate in the House of Assembly on the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Bill 2022.

“My administration set this tax exemption program in motion to give residents relief from the difficulties they faced trying to recover from the historic storm,” Minnis said.

The government has defended its decision to address matters for people needing exemptions on a case-by-case basis, which they expect will mitigate against abuse of the system.

Minnis explained, however, that given the circumstances, it would still be a challenge for many individuals who would have not just had to deal with recovering from Hurricane Dorian, but would have also faced the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which struck six months afterward.

“Many residents in Abaco, the Abaco Cays, and Grand Bahama were slowed in their recovery efforts,” Minnis continued.

“The people of the northern Bahamas feel betrayed by the Davis administration not continuing the Order. What is even more insulting is that representatives of the administration have said that now that they have let the Order end, people could apply for tax relief on a case-by-case basis.”

The former prime minister argued that the case-by-case basis system would intensify the slowdown of recovery in the affected areas.

“The people of Abaco, the Cays, and Grand Bahama are not fools!” he said.

“They know what this means! A case-by-case basis means when PLPs apply they may or may not get tax breaks quickly. When non-PLPs apply, this heartless administration may be even slower in responding or turn them down!” Minnis said.

Mounting electricity, grocery, and medication costs are also points of concern on Minnis’ list as he criticized the current prime minister for making ‘heartless’ decisions that have raised the cost of living for Bahamians despite increases to government travel budgets.

Minnis said: “While Bahamians are struggling to make ends meet, while Abaconians and Grand Bahamians struggle to rebuild, the Prime Minister is dancing and partying on foreign trips!

“While Bahamians can’t pay their light bills, the Prime Minister is taking fun pictures in Egypt at the Pyramids! The people of Abaco gave the PLP the two seats for the island in the last election.

“Now the heartless New Day administration is betraying Abaco by taking away the tax breaks Abaconians still need to rebuild,” Minnis added.

“The policies of this Prime Minister demonstrate a disregard and disrespect for the Bahamian people!”