Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Minnis Defends Sebas, Says Diplomatic Clearances Prove No Wrongdoing

0
SHARES
371
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is coming to the defence of businessman and Progressive Liberal Party candidate for Fort Charlotte Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian, after his name surfaced in documents linked to the Epstein files.

Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News, Minnis said the controversy ignores one critical fact — Bastian was thoroughly vetted and cleared by multiple governments before being allowed to represent The Bahamas on the international stage.

Minnis, who first appointed Bastian to a diplomatic post, said the businessman went through the same rigorous process required of any ambassador.

“Sebas was appointed under my government. We would have done the appropriate due diligence and found absolutely nothing wrong with him,” Minnis told Eyewitness News. “We found nothing.”

Bastian was accredited as a non-resident diplomat in five countries including:

* South Africa, where he served as Non-Resident Ambassador under the Minnis administration
* The Central American Integration System (SICA)appointed under the current Davis administration
* Costa Rica
* El Salvador
* Guatemala

Minnis said each of those appointments required formal security vetting, background checks, and approval from the host governments before Bastian could present credentials.

“So whatever is being said I know nothing about it. The man was totally open and above law,” Minnis said.

Bastian’s name appeared in recently released Epstein-related documents, sparking questions and online speculation. However, no criminal allegations have been made against him, and the claims referenced in the files have not been proven.

Minnis maintained that diplomatic clearance in five separate jurisdictions is strong evidence that Bastian was deemed fit and proper to serve.

The issue has now become part of the political conversation as Bastian prepares to contest the Fort Charlotte seat in the next general election.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture