Minnis Defends Sebas, Says Diplomatic Clearances Prove No Wrongdoing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is coming to the defence of businessman and Progressive Liberal Party candidate for Fort Charlotte Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian, after his name surfaced in documents linked to the Epstein files.

Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News, Minnis said the controversy ignores one critical fact — Bastian was thoroughly vetted and cleared by multiple governments before being allowed to represent The Bahamas on the international stage.

Minnis, who first appointed Bastian to a diplomatic post, said the businessman went through the same rigorous process required of any ambassador.

“Sebas was appointed under my government. We would have done the appropriate due diligence and found absolutely nothing wrong with him,” Minnis told Eyewitness News. “We found nothing.”

Bastian was accredited as a non-resident diplomat in five countries including:

* South Africa, where he served as Non-Resident Ambassador under the Minnis administration

* The Central American Integration System (SICA)appointed under the current Davis administration

* Costa Rica

* El Salvador

* Guatemala

Minnis said each of those appointments required formal security vetting, background checks, and approval from the host governments before Bastian could present credentials.

“So whatever is being said I know nothing about it. The man was totally open and above law,” Minnis said.

Bastian’s name appeared in recently released Epstein-related documents, sparking questions and online speculation. However, no criminal allegations have been made against him, and the claims referenced in the files have not been proven.

Minnis maintained that diplomatic clearance in five separate jurisdictions is strong evidence that Bastian was deemed fit and proper to serve.

The issue has now become part of the political conversation as Bastian prepares to contest the Fort Charlotte seat in the next general election.