Minnis: ‘Davis has a history of throwing people under the bus’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accused Prime Minister Philip Davis of throwing Immigration Minister Alfred Sears “under the bus” regarding an apparent conflict between Sears and OPM on the recent National Insurance Contribution Rate Increase that was revealed in March in the House of Assembly.

Echoing similar comments made by FNM Leader Michael Pintard in early March, the Killarney MP made reference to a number of other controversial matters involving other cabinet ministers, noting that Prime Minister Davis appeared to not be on the same page with them. He focused on the recent NIB increase in the House of Assembly.

Hours after Sears, who has ministerial responsibility for NIB, announced in the lower chamber that the rate will increase by 1.5% starting July 1, 2024, and will rise by 1.5 percent every 2 years for the next 20 years, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said no decision had been made beyond the July 1, 2024 increase.

However, Minnis said that OPM’s statement contradicts Sears’ statement in the lower chamber, which definitively stated that the rate would increase every two years starting July 2024 until July 2044, based on what Minnis insists must have been approved in cabinet discussions.