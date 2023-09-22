Ministry warns of cane toads’ re-emergence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officials are reporting the re-emergence of the invasive cane toad in western New Providence.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Cane toads have been spotted in Western New Providence in significant numbers since last month. According to the Department of Agriculture, several subsequent sightings at LPIA have occurred. These sightings have led to a joint task force being established with several Governmental agencies—the Department of Agriculture, Department of Environmental Health Services, and NAD—to remediate this situation.

Residents are advised that the catching of Cane Toads is strongly discouraged. No one should try to capture these toads with bare hands as the venom produced can cause severe skin irritation. The ingestion of the poison is toxic to both humans and pets.

To stop the proliferation of these animals, the public is advised to remove sitting water receptacles.

Experts advise that a chemical barrier composed of simple household items can effectively discourage pests. The mixture includes two cups of Dettol/Savlon or any similar Antiseptic and one cup of water combined and placed in a spray bottle.

As Cane Toads prefer dark and damp conditions, it is recommended that spraying takes place in the early mornings or late evenings.

Cane Toads are native to Central America, Mexico and the Rio Grande. The toad was purposely introduced into the Caribbean Region to control pests related to the Sugar Cane crop.

If a resident spots a Cane Toad, they are urged to contact the Department of Agriculture at Telephone number 397- 7450 or the Department of Environmental Health at Telephone number 322-8037.