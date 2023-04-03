Ministry speaks out on public service payment delays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A “minor delay” in monthly payments for participants in the Public Service Professional Engagement Programme (PSPEP) will be addressed by “end-of-day tomorrow, April 4, 2023”, according to a press release from the Ministry of Public Service.

“Due to delays in submissions to the Ministry of Public Service, these payments were unable to be posted on 31 March 2023,” the release revealed. “This has resulted in a three to four-day delay in payments. Our payroll officers are working diligently to complete all outstanding payments with minimal delay.”

The Ministry of Public Service said their objective is to ensure that these kinds of delays are “a thing of the past.”

“PSPEP participants are valued members of the public service workforce. We can assure all affected individuals that a high priority is being placed on the efficient processing of payments,” the Ministry stated.