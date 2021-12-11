Ministry of Tourism launches sustainable lifestyle initiative on Eleuthera and Harbour Island

Destination Stewardship programme to execute sustainable lifestyle initiative on Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Andros & Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) recently launched the Bahamas Destination Stewardship Council Initiative to promote sustainable lifestyle and stewardship on Eleuthera and Harbour Island.

Earlier this year, MOTIA joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) with the aim to meet global standards in tourism and travel. The GSTC is a non-profit organization that promotes sustainable development of tourism worldwide.

Senior Director of Sustainable Tourism Kristal Bethel said: “Sustainable tourism is a deliberate effort on the part of tourism planners and policymakers to minimize the negative effects of tourism on the environment, community and the country’s resources.”

The Bahamas Destination Stewardship Council initiative aims to educate and unite the communities through a collaborative effort involving all the key stakeholders of the tourism industry — members of the local communities, government agencies and business operators — to holistically maintain the various integral aspects of the destination, be it aesthetic, economic, environmental or cultural.

Bethel further elaborated: “The initiative directly delivers sustainability education in our communities who are then encouraged to become involved with destination management and become stewards of their environment and cultural traditions.”

Director of the Family Island Development Department Sandra Russell remarked: “The formation of Sustainable Destination Stewardship Councils in our Family Islands is certainly a game-changer for the islands.

“The work of these councils will propel our islands towards sustainability, ensuring our island destinations and businesses are viable, competitive and equipped to achieve long-term success.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of this project with an end goal of being recognized as a sustainable destination, improving the visitor experience and addressing the needs of host communities. It’s a win-win situation for us.”

The Destination Stewardship programme chose four islands to execute the sustainable lifestyle initiative: Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Andros and Exuma.

These four Family Islands will organize councils comprised of members of both the public and private sector to discuss and design eco-friendly and culturally enriching projects. Some projects include the restoration, beautification and preservation of historical sites such as the Hatchet Bay Caves and organizing projects like Light Up Eleuthera, an initiative to add more lights on the Eleuthera roadside. The initiative will also focus on promotion of a healthier lifestyle.

The respective councils have collaborated with community members on Eleuthera and Harbour Island to create efficient strategies such as trash management, recycling and installation of additional solar lights to increase sustainability on both islands. Additionally, the councils plan to educate visitors and residents about various landmarks on the islands.

For those interested in the Bahamas Destination Stewardship Council Initiative, please contact the Ministry of Tourism’s office in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, at 458-6314 or the Eleuthera Sustainability Council Facebook Page.