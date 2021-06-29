Ministry of National Security signs near $800K contract for RBPF intelligence system

NASSAU BAHAMAS — The Ministry of National Security entered into a five-year contract valued at $785,652 on June 23, 2021, with Florida-based company Motorola Solutions Inc, to develop and install the Command Central Aware System for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

This is a complete real-time intelligence system that provides crucial information and situational awareness for police officers through consolidation of different systems into a single interface.

The contract signing took place at the Ministry of National Security Headquarters in the Sir Orville A Turnquest Building on John F Kennedy Drive.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Cheryl Darville signed on behalf of the government of The Bahamas, while Motorola Sales Director for the Caribbean Ramon Canto signed on behalf of the company. Also in attendance were the Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle and the technical and legal team of the Ministry of National Security.

The implementation of the system will grant the Royal Bahamas Police Force access to actionable intelligence, allowing for more rapid responses to situations as they occur in real time. Just under 10 Command Central Interfaces will be installed with this new contract.

Commissioner Rolle said he anticipates that successful installation of the systems will translate significantly into lives saved and reduction in crimes committed, as well as increases in arrests of those who seek to live above the law.