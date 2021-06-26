Ministry of National Security signs contract for BDOCS CCTV

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of National Security on Thursday entered into a three-year contract with a Bahamian company, Proficient Business Services Ltd, for the redesign and upgrade of the existing closed-circuit television (CCTV) system at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

The contract signing took place in the Main Conference Room at the Ministry of National Security Headquarters, located in the Sir Orville A Turnquest Building on John F Kennedy Drive.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Cheryl Darville signed on behalf of the government of The Bahamas, while Montino Roberts represented his company, Proficient Business Services Ltd. Also in attendance were the Commissioner of Corrections Charles Murphy and the technical and legal team of the Ministry of National Security.

This contract empowers Proficient Business Services Ltd to redevelop and implement an IP surveillance system that is capable of handling some 100 cameras at BDOCs, which includes license plate recognition, facial recognition as well as a pan-tilt-zoom feature set.

The company’s scope of work additionally includes the installation of the cameras, designing of video walls and a video management system (VMS) platform, installing and configuring servers and cable management, designing a redundancy for the system architecture at all levels and provision of equipment, works and service related to the project within the three years of signing.

Murphy expressed grateful sentiments and said he looks forward to the work commencing that will increase the “eyes and ears” of his department, which is crucial to overall national security