Ministry of Health & Wellness mobilizes unit to serve unvaccinated communities

Walkabouts taking place from 4pm today and on Saturday morning in select communities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health & Wellness’ Social Mobilization Unit will set out for a third weekend on a walkabout in key communities to offer on-the-spot vaccinations and educational resources to its residents.

Cheryl Thompson, social mobilization program coordinator, said: “In December 2021, a COVID-19 Vaccination Social Mobilization Campaign Team was assembled to mobilize unvaccinated communities to become immunized against COVID-19.

“We’re excited to meet one-on-one with residents to share information, address questions and provide a convenient way for persons to get their first, second or booster shots.”

This weekend, walkabouts will take place in Mother Butler Park, Meadow Street, Bain’s Town and Yellow Elder Park, Yellow Elder Gardens, from 4pm on Friday and on Saturday morning. The walkabouts will be followed by educational sessions and vaccination services.

A mobile unit will be stationed at the Mother Butler site and will offer walk-up vaccinations on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

Wayde Watson, Bains & Grants Town MP and deputy national coordinator for Information Technology, said: “This is something I had expressed I wanted to see in Bains and Grants Town.

“I’m so glad it’s coming and I encourage people to show up to take advantage of this pop-up.”

The Social Mobilization Program is part of the Davis administration’s plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

To date, over 150,000 Bahamians and residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents are also encouraged to book their vaccine or booster appointments at vax.gov.bs.