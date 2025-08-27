Ministry of Health Launches Pilot Project with Remember2 Platform to support Elderly Care

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has announced a new partnership with the Remember2 platform, introducing a soft pilot project aimed at assisting some of the most vulnerable members of the community — particularly the elderly.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Public Hospitals Authority Headquarters on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville shared that the pilot will involve approximately 100 older adults from the Geriatric Hospital and affiliated clinics over the next eight weeks.

The initiative will leverage AI-powered monitoring technology to reduce hospitalizations and provide greater support for caregivers, offering a potential model for more proactive and efficient elder care.