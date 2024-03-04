Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls five staffers from The Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince amidst rising civil unrest in Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has recalled five of its staffers from The Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti as officials keep a watchful eye on the growing civil unrest in that Caribbean island.

MOFA, via a press statement issued Monday morning, indicated that a portion of the Bahamian diplomatic team stationed at that embassy have been flown home to conduct “consultations.”

“Five (5) members of the diplomatic staff posted at the Embassy of The Bahamas in Haiti have returned to the capital for consultations,” the release said.

“Charge d’ Affairs at the Embassy, Captain Godfrey Rolle, and two (2) Security Attaches remain in post and will continue to monitor the ongoing situation in Port au Prince.”

The statement continued, “There is not and has not previously been any indication of The Embassy or its personnel being targeted in any way, however, should the security risk change, Captain Rolle and other staff may withdraw at will.”

The move by Bahamian officials came after civil unrest led to the reported freeing of inmates from a jail in Haiti’s capital.