Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues travel alerts for Iran, Israel, Middle East and U.S

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued updated travel advisories urging Bahamians to avoid all travel to Iran and Israel, citing the risk of military escalation, terrorism, and civil unrest.

Iran:

Bahamians are advised not to travel to Iran due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. Missile strikes, drone attacks, and airport closures pose serious threats. Those already in Iran or bordering states (e.g., Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan) are urged to shelter in place, avoid demonstrations, and monitor local media. Travel by air is suspended; land and sea routes are highly restricted.

Israel & Occupied Palestinian Territories:

A nationwide state of emergency is in effect. Ben Gurion Airport is closed, and border restrictions are in place. The Ministry advises Bahamians in Israel, Lebanon, Syria, or Egypt to locate bomb shelters, avoid large gatherings, and stay alert to air-raid sirens. Repatriation is extremely limited.

Wider Middle East:

Avoid all non-essential travel to high-risk countries including Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. Terrorism, regional instability, and closed airspaces increase danger. Bahamians in the region should ensure travel documents are updated, follow security advisories, and prepare for disruptions.

United States:

Bahamians may continue to travel to the U.S., but should expect increased screening. Those without a visa must travel with a police certificate. Entry remains at the discretion of U.S. Customs. Racial profiling, firearm risks, and mass shootings remain concerns. Avoid demonstrations and carry valid documentation at all times.

Bahamians abroad are urged to register with the Ministry and contact consularcrisis@bahamas.gov.bs in emergencies.