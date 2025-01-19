Ministry of Foreign Affairs commends President Biden for Marcus Garvey pardon and Cuba’s removal from terrorism list

On Sunday, President Biden posthumously pardoned Marcus Garvey, the influential Black nationalist who played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement and inspired figures like Malcolm X. Garvey was convicted of mail fraud in the 1920s, a charge that many supporters believed was politically motivated to silence his growing influence and message of racial pride. His conviction led to his deportation to his native Jamaica, where he lived until his death in 1940.

The pardon came after a concerted push from Congressional leaders and civil rights advocates, who argued that Garvey’s conviction was unjust and rooted in efforts to suppress his vision of Black empowerment.

The Ministry also voiced its strong support for the recent removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, calling it a positive step forward.

“The Bahamas also supports the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism by the US Government. We urge the government of the United States to continue to maintain this new measure. We believe that this measure is in the national security interest of The Bahamas,” the statement concluded.