Ministry of Finance says more than $50M in revenue lost due to manual submission

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Finance yesterday suggested that the Customs department was losing more than $50 million in annual revenues due to the manual submission of documents as it defended the need to utilize electronic data interchange.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement dismissed assertions that it is directing brokers and importers to utilize a particular software vendor to integrate with Customs’ Click 2 Clear platform at a significant cost. The Ministry of Finance slammed recent media reports which it said have repeated false assertions about the Ministry of Finance’s proposal to require electronic submissions of all Customs documents.

The Opposition has queried whether Custom’s actions regarding the software utilization are legal while suggesting that it will undermine the ease and cost of doing business.

The Ministry of Finance noted that The Customs Management Act explicitly gives the Comptroller of Customs the authority to require the submission of Customs documents in a format designated by him or her.

“This means that there is clear legal authority for this requirement,” the Ministry of Finance asserted.

It added: “The false assertions which are being repeated in the media are as follows: The Ministry of Finance is directing brokers and importers to a particular software vendor and this requirement would dramatically increase the cost to importers or force smaller brokers out of business. Neither assertion is true and the fact that it is being constantly repeated in the media when evidence to the contrary exists and is readily available is unfortunate.”

According to the Ministry, the Click to Clear system is designed to facilitate electronic data interchange or EDI. It added that EDI or the sending of an electronic file for processing dramatically lowers the cost of operation for both the broker and Customs.

“As of June 2022, less than 10 percent of the transactions submitted to Click to Clear were by EDI,” the ministry statement continued.

“Instead, they were submitted by way of the user interface (UI). A UI entry is a time-consuming and error-prone way of submitting entries. Independent estimates have placed the potential annual revenue loss from errors in submitting entries by UI at more than $50 million. The most recent estimate was provided by a consultant firm engaged by the previous administration, so the need to improve Customs processes to eliminate leakage is nonpolitical and has bipartisan support.

“The Government must act to recover this lost revenue and recovering this revenue loss by administrative means, in a high inflation environment, is more practical than simply just increasing import duty rates,” the Ministry said.

It added that EDI submissions while reducing revenue-losing errors are also quicker, which means that the importer can get his goods released by Customs much faster.

The statement read: “A submission that can take days to prepare under UI can be done in hours through EDI. This is why Bahamian software vendors have been building EDI systems for Customs brokers and importers for a number of years, prior to the full automation of the customs processes.

“Many of these systems are now so sophisticated that no manual intervention is required for the import clearance process with invoices being submitted into the company or brokers EDI electronically. As part of this transition, the Ministry of Finance previously advised the broker and import community that it would be making available free two different versions of an EDI system. A version for licensed brokers, which is now being rollout and a simplified version which would focus on commonly imported consumer goods, which is designed for persons who seek to do their own customs entries.”