Ministry of Finance: May Revenues increase $33.0M over prior year as economy continues to rebound

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Revenue receipts during the month of May 2022 decreased by 38.0 percent ($127.1 million) to $207.3 million compared to the prior month, according to the Ministry of Finance, who said the performance was in line with seasonal trends.

The data was included in the Ministry of Finance’s monthly fiscal report on Government operations for the month of May 2022, as mandated by the Public Finance Management Act, 2021.

Year-over-year, tax revenue collections grew 23.1 percent ($34.8 million) to $185.3 million owing to increased collections of VAT ($94.5 million), taxes on international trade and transactions ($51.6), and other taxes on goods and services ($29.8 million).

Total expenditure decreased by 1.8 percent ($5.4 million) to $288.2 million relative to the same period of the prior year.

Recurrent spending during the month comprised $57.0 million in personal emoluments, $55.1 million for the purchase of goods and services, $50.9 million in public debt interest payments, $40.0 million in other payments and $12.1 million in subsidies. Capital spending during the month totaled $15.6 million for the acquisition of non-financial assets and transfers.

As a result of these factors, a deficit of $80.8 million was realized during the month, representing a 32.2 percent ($38.4 million) decline from the prior year. Consequent of repayment efforts, net debt expansion during the month was contained to $0.5 million.

The Ministry invites and encourages the public to visit the National Budget Website (www.bahamasbudget.gov.bs) to view the various statistical reports available to the public.