Ministry of Education officials prepare to launch the National Youth Peace March & Rally

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Ministry of Education officials are preparing to launch the “National Youth Peace March & Rally” slated for Friday, March 14, 2024; thousands of school students across the public and private sector, in New Providence and throughout the Family Islands, are expected to participate.

The event commences at 8:30AM at the Southern Recreational Grounds on Baillou Hill Road.

Education officials say the youth based initiative is an important one as school aged students have been faced with a myriad of challenges as it relates to proper conflict resolution skills, peer pressure to join gangs and the recent killings of two juvenile males in the public school sector.

Some students, who are geared to participate in tomorrow’s event, said they want to see more unity among their peers.