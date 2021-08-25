MOE announces $7M comprehensive school for East Grand Bahama after hurricane-related closures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education has confirmed that four East Grand Bahama schools — High Rock Primary, East End Preschool and Junior High and Sweetings Cay Primary — have been shuttered permanently due to extensive damages as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“After Hurricane Dorian, all of the aforementioned campuses were inspected by the engineers and technical officers from the Ministry of Public Works,” the statement read.

“The results of the comprehensive examinations revealed that the severe impact of the storm made the four schools unfit for use. It was determined that the most appropriate course of action would be to close the schools permanently.

“In the meantime, the Ministry of Education made provisions for all of the children in the eastern district schools to be daily bused into Freeport to attend classes.

“The Ministry of Education, in consultation with the Ministry of Public Works, made the determination that a new school needed to be constructed, which will serve as a single comprehensive school. This institution will accommodate students from all four of the eastern district schools on one campus.

“Subsequently, plans were announced by the ministry for a $7 million state-of-the-art comprehensive school to be constructed in High Rock, to replace all four of the hurricane-ravaged campuses. This school will offer instruction from pre-primary to grade 12. Ground will be broken for the new school during the new academic year.

“As the 2021/2022 school term approaches, the Ministry of Education would like to inform the public that it remains dedicated to its mission of providing a quality education that is guided by our mantra of safety first and education always.”