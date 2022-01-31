Ministers vote in local government elections

Family Island affairs minister notes low voter turnout but remains optimistic about prospects

Results expected today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A number of Cabinet Ministers voted in the recent local government elections to support the democratic process throughout the Family Islands.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, who has responsibility for local government, along with Parliamentary Secretary Leonardo Lightbourne, made the rounds on Thursday, January 27, to observe the local government voting process, visiting several polling stations on Eleuthera, Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The first stop was South Eleuthera, where they visited the Waterford, Deep Creek and Wemyss Bight polling stations.

While at Deep Creek Primary School, local government candidates Marvin Gibson, Leviticus Anderson and Julius Kemp said they are hoping to see more residents interact with local government officials.

Gibson said: “Once you listen to the people, you will get a better system and people will want to be more involved.”

Sweeting then headed into North Eleuthera, where he would cast his vote in Spanish Wells, being the first local government minister to vote in a local government election.

On the ground, Sweeting said: “People are excited and coming out to vote.”

On Abaco, Sweeting was greeted by Central and South Abaco MP, John Pinder II, as well as North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, along with Central and South Abaco MP,John Pinder II and North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, as local government elections take place. (BIS) Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting (right) and Parliamentary Secretary Leonardo Lightbourne.

Both MPs said the cohesive statement from Abaconians is a need for more housing developments and restoration on the island post-Hurricane Dorian — an initiative they hope can be facilitated through partnerships with local government officials.

Sweeting said: “There’s a lot of excitement in Abaco. There’s a lot of campaigning on the ground and the candidates are out in full force and excited about what they can do in their communities.”

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey greeted Sweeting as he landed on the island.

She voted at Freeport Gospel Primary School.

According to Moxey, Grand Bahamians “want a local government who works along with government to make things happen”.

“There are a lot of things in the community that those who are always present in the community are able to do, and they are excited about the candidates that presented themselves and believe they will assist the government in making things happen,” she said.

At the end of his visit, Sweeting said: “It was exciting to move around and to see people campaigning and the movement on the ground.

“Unfortunately, it seems as though the voter turnout was low — lower than normal — but one silver lining is that in the polls, I’ve seen a lot of young people and first-time poll workers.

“It is extremely exciting to see that these young people are getting involved in the process in one way or another.”

Also voting in local government elections was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, who voted in his constituency on Exuma.

The official results for local government elections are expected to be posted today.