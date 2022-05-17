‘NO WRONGDOING’: Social services minister stands by children’s home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Social Services & Urban Development Obie Wilchombe yesterday maintained the Grand Bahama Children’s Home has not been accused of any breach or wrongdoing after a child ward was allegedly sodomized with small objects by several of his peers.

Eyewitness News reported the incident last week.

“The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, and its partners are committed to the protection of all children in our care,” Wilchcombe said in a statement.

“The ministry is grateful to the church and private organizations that have maintained high levels of service, guidance, and protection of children within its care. The Grand Bahama Children’s Home falls within this grouping. We are mindful of the enormous responsibility and the difficult tasks, and challenges that must be confronted daily.

“The executive team of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home continues to deliver universally accepted standards. As protocol demands, any and all unlawful infractions are investigated and duly handled in accordance with the law. The Grand Bahama Children’s Home is not accused of any breach or wrongdoing.”

Wilchcombe added: “The Ministry will continue to build relationships, and partnerships in harmony with its partners, and will provide the necessary resources in the interest and protection of our children.”

Nonetheless, former employees have told Eyewitness News there is chronic understaffing at the home and inadequate supervision of the children.

On Friday, one former employee, who requested anonymity, alleged that one of the children who allegedly sodomized his peer with objects has a history of such conduct.

She claims the boy had been isolated from his peers in the past because of his behavior and should not have been allowed to interact with them without supervision.

Despite several attempts by Eyewitness News to reach officials at the home over the last week, there has been no response from the home to date.

Officials of the Ministry of Social Services have also not responded to specific claims.