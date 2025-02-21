Minister of Labour and Public Service Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle Addresses Rehiring of nearly 500 Retirees in Public Service

LOCAL — The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) accounts for the largest share of rehired public servants, according to Minister of Labour and Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle.

In a press statement issued on Friday Glover- Rolle confirmed that 491 retirees have been re-engaged across the public service, with the RBPF leading in re-employment following public criticism on the amount of public servants re-engaged.

Glover-Rolle emphasized that this approach balances the integration of over 2,000 young Bahamians into public service while leveraging institutional expertise. “Many of those rehired are mentoring new recruits and filling critical staffing gaps, ensuring operational continuity and preparing the next generation of leaders,” she stated.

Official press statement is below.