NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Immigration Minister Alfred Sears is on the defense following a recent report compiled by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) which called on government to do more to ensure people who are under arrest or detained are given access to legal representation.

Sears disagrees with public criticism that the UN report was ‘scathing’ and asserts that the government is already committed to enhancing its correctional and detention facilities.