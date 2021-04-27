Minister of Health accepts donation of dialysis machines from UAE

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells joined officials from the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) in welcoming His Excellency Ambassador Tony Joudi to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Thursday, 22 April 2021, to officially accept the handover of two dialysis machines donated by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The donation by the UAE comes on behalf of the Dubai World Expo 2020, which will open to the public on October 1, 2021.

Wells conveyed the gratitude of staff of the PHA and PMH and noted: “The Bahamas enjoys a wonderful relationship with the UAE. It was just two months ago in February that the government of Qatar donated $150,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the PHA. That generous donation added to today’s donation of two haemodialysis systems, namely the B Braun Dialog plus Adimea Dialysis machines, serve as significant record of the support of the UAE for the delivery of enhanced healthcare in The Bahamas.”

Speaking to the prevalence of kidney diseases and kidney failure in the country, Wells said: “In The Bahamas, high occurrences of lifestyle-related illnesses like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases put persons at a higher risk of developing chronic kidney diseases and kidney failure, where the only effective treatments are haemodialysis or kidney transplant.

“Sadly, far too many of our Bahamian brothers and sisters have developed kidney disease and have progressed to the stage requiring dialysis for the management of their condition.

“As minister of health, I join my voice with the chorus of health workers crying out for Bahamians to turn the corner on the ever-increasing incidents of non-communicable diseases and to start making choices that will improve our health, because we know healthier lifestyles can prevent the conditions that increase the risk of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.”

During his remarks, Joudi highlighted the UAE’s commitment to assisting The Bahamas, noting the UAE’s donation of solar lights and charging stations for the national stadium and the donation of financial aid through the United Nations (UN) following Hurricane Dorian.

“In 2020, and our fight against COVID-19, they provided two shipments of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment for our frontline workers,” he said. “Thankfully, with the addition and operation of these new machines, PHA will be able to provide more opportunities for those in need.”

Joudi also thanked Her Excellency Madam Reem Al-Hashimi, minister of state for international cooperation and managing director for Dubai World Expo 2020, and Omar Shehade, director of international participants, Dubai World Expo 2020, for their roles in making the donation a reality.

PHA Deputy Managing Director Lyrone Burrows spoke to the significance of the donation.

“Mr Ambassador, Mr Diggiss, the value of this donation today goes far beyond the cost of this advanced medical technology; dialysis saves lives,” he said.

“Within our public health system, we do not employ a restrictive application of this vital treatment. Without respect to sickness, age or any other consideration, a patient requiring dialysis will be referred for the treatment and we will do our utmost to accommodate them, if not at PMH then through a referral to one of the private dialysis facilities in New Providence.”

Also in attendance at the handover of the dialysis machines was Michael Diggiss, senior project manager and deputy commissioner of the Bahamas Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020. He briefly outlined the story of the expo and The Bahamas Pavilion noting “it will be held from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022, and is anticipating over 25 million visits”.

The expo originally scheduled for October 2020 was postponed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and according to Diggiss: “The expo organizers have made this a major focus and have encouraged participating countries and companies to showcase new COVID treatment and prevention technologies as a way of turning a global challenge into global opportunities for businesses and industries.”

The dialysis machines will be deployed to the PMH Dialysis Unit.