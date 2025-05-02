Watch ILTV Live
Minister of Economic Affairs offers condolences to family of Rodney Concur

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator Michael Halkitis stated on Friday acknowledging the passing of Former Senator, Activist, and Freedom March Host, Rodney Moncur.
“Today, we bid farewell to one of our beloved sons, former Senator Rodney Moncur,” the statement said.
“Rodney’s journey from ‘Black Village’ to becoming the most celebrated Talk Show host is a testament to his ability to connect with people. His popularity and support from all corners, regardless of political affiliations, are a testament to his influence. We will miss his brash humour, which brought us all together.
The loss of Rodney Moncur deeply saddens us all. We know that the country will feel his absence, especially his beloved St. Barnabas. My wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace.”

