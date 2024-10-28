Minister Glover-Rolle elected chair of international working group

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, has been elected as the Chair of Working Group 1 at the Inter-American Conference of Ministers of Labour (IACML).

Working Group 1 focuses on promoting integrated public policies for a future with stable and lasting peace, social justice, and climate action. The election took place during the IACML conference held in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Minister Glover-Rolle will be joined by Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour, Social Security & Third Sector for Barbados, and Luiz Marino, Minister of Labour & Employment for Brazil, who were elected as Vice Chairs of the Working Group for a three-year term.

Together, they will lead discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving nature of work, ensuring equitable transitions for all nations, and promoting sustainable labor policies in the face of global challenges like climate change and digitalization.

The IACML, organized by the Organisation of American States (OAS), is described as “the premier forum in the Americas for discussing labor policies. It brings together labour ministers, employers, workers, and experts to address shared challenges, foster cooperation, and promote social dialogue across the region.”