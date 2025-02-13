Watch ILTV Live
Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey provides updates on Grand Lucayan negotiations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, while addressing attendees of her 2025 Grand Bahama Business Outlook Thursday morning, noted that the government’s negotiations with the potential investor, who will seek to purchase both the Grand Lucayan Resort & the Grand Bahama International Airport, continue to “progress smoothly.” Minister Moxey noted that due to the sensitive nature of the negotiation process, she did not want to overstep remarks made by Prime Minister Philip Davis who recently announced that negotiations are in the “final stages,” and that his administration’s approach to the dual sale of the hotel and airport, will be done “holistically,” to ensure overall success. In the meantime, Minister Moxey said the Grand Lucayan continues to employ more than 200 Bahamians, runs a sustained occupancy level, and continues to be a staple for hosting events on Grand Bahama. The Tourism Development Corporation has also embarked on an initiative to sell the hotel’s rental properties to international clients to promote another arm of business for the resort, she shared. The government has not given a timeline on when the negotiations with the potential investor will reach completion.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

