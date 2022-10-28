Min of Agriculture seeking to incentivise usage of climate smart technology and boost food security

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs is seeking to incentivize farmers to utilize climate-smart technology and boost food security in the country.

The incentive would be made available through the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre. Back in October, more than 300 people applied for the Sustainable Food Growth Grant that provided up to $50,000 in funding to food producers such as farmers, fishers, and agribusiness practitioners.

Due to the overwhelming response, officials saw a need to place an emphasis on climate-smart technology funding as it was one of the most requested in the application process.

Climate change technology can be geared towards hydroponics, solar and wind energy, and other innovations that can significantly reduce the cost of food production.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said the government is keen to encourage climate change technology.

“Food security is not just a buzzword for this administration. By investing in agriculture and fisheries, we are initiating what we hope would be a trend for many other funding facilities to follow. We believe that Bahamians can grow what we eat, and we are investing in our people first. We are providing the seed money and we are simultaneously implementing the infrastructure to support the growth of this industry,” he said.

He added: “We must incorporate a new approach to an old industry. By encouraging the use of climate-smart technology in these sectors, businesses can see year-round profits as opposed to seasonal cash crops. They can build more efficient and profitable business investments while driving the efforts of sustaining a locally grown market that allows us to reach and exceed our goal.”

Sweeting added that The Bahamas continues to face a myriad of challenges due to the country’s climate.

“We have the constant threats of hurricanes that can disrupt our growing capacity and we are challenged by the few millennials and young people interested in traditional farming methods because it is labour-intensive and uncertain,” he said.

“Thankfully, we have talented Bahamians that are adept to new and emerging technologies, and we will continue to provide a platform for education, research, and opportunities to increase awareness and promote opportunities in this sector.”

SBDC Interim Executive Director Samantha Rolle said this grant is timely, given the focus on climate change.

“As climate change continues to threaten food production systems globally, The Bahamas must be quick to pivot and recognize the growing importance of technology in food innovation,” she said.

“Following the successful launch of the Sustainable Food Growth Grant, we saw tremendous public engagement in achieving more sustainable food production, which was encouraging. This additional funding will allow businesses to incorporate client change technology and further support our national efforts to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change. We are grateful for the opportunity to support and advance the agribusiness sector throughout The Bahamas; an opportunity that would not be possible without strategic partners such as The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs.”