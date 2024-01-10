Miller demands: “BRING BACK CAPITAL PUNISHMENT”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former cabinet minister Leslie Miller is calling for government to reintroduce capital punishment to assist with curbing crime in country.

He drew references from neighboring Caribbean countries who have reintroduced capital punishment and suggested that the Davis-Cooper administration should do the same.

His appeal was made following a recent spate of murder which left eight people dead in the first week of 2024.

The most recent murder victim is a 16-year-old girl who was killed while at her home on Samson Street in Nassau Village.

Police say she was not the intended target of the gunmen who fired shots into the home before fleeing the crime scene.

The Police Commissioner says the gunmen were after a murder suspect, Gamaliel Gray, who was reportedly being harbored in that home.

Gray was wanted by police in connection with the country’s second homicide for 2024.