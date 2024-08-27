Midday blaze destroys building in Westridge community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—Eyewitness News was first on the scene in the Westridge community, where a midday blaze destroyed a building reportedly behind Sapodilla Restaurant.

Police report that the fire occurred around 11:30 a.m. and that an investigation is underway.

Preliminary reports revealed that officers from the Fire Department met the storage room, a two-story wooden structure, fully engulfed in flames on arrival. The fire, which was confined to the mentioned structure, was extinguished, but the structure itself was completely destroyed. No injuries or damage to any other structures on the property were reported during this incident.

