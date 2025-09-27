Watch ILTV Live
Met officials warn of significant rainfall from Tropical Depression Nine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the islands of the Northwest and Central Bahamas which include Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and its Cays, and Cat Island.

According to the latest releases at 12:00 pm from the Bahamas Meteorology Department, due to a westward shift in the forecast track, the center of the system is now forecast to pass to the east of Andros and over New Providence early Sunday morning and between Abaco and East Grand Bahama on Sunday night as a Tropical Storm.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 35 miles per hour with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the system is expected to become a Tropical Storm and a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday,” the statement said.

“Rainfall amounts in the Central and Southeast Bahamas are anticipated to be between 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Residents in low-lying areas should take actions to mitigate property damage due to flooding.”

