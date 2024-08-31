MET OFFICIALS PREDICT SEVERE WEATHER WEEKEND

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Severe weather conditions are expected to last until Sunday afternoon as flooding and power outages impacted New Providence Saturday morning.

According to Chief Meteorologist Orson Nixon, two weather systems are being experienced – one moving to the Gulf of Mexico and the other impacting the northern islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the flooding effects and have also called in to the Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL) to report outages.

According to a statement released by the company Saturday Morning, they have received, “more than 40 individual customer complaints in response to last night’s and this morning’s weather.”

While the outages in the Western areas of West Bay Street, Prospect Ridge and Skyline have been attributed to, “a fault”, in the company’s Skyline Feeder which services those areas, there have also been outages reported on Carmichael Road(East of Bacardi Road), Bougainvillea Blvd.(South Beach), Lancaster Street (Stapledon) and Lyford Cay.