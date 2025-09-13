Met Office: Microburst — Not Tornado — Behind New Providence Storm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has clarified reports of a possible tornado during Friday night’s severe weather in eastern New Providence.

While many residents said the strong winds and heavy rain felt like a tornado, officials confirm the event was actually a microburst — a powerful downdraft of air that rushes to the ground and spreads outward, producing damaging straight-line winds rather than rotation.

Forecasters noted that radar data showed no signs of a tornado, but instead revealed heavy rainfall, intense lightning, and outward bursts of wind — all consistent with a microburst. These winds can reach up to 100 miles per hour, causing destruction similar to an EF-1 tornado, including downed trees, damaged structures, and power outages across several communities.

The Met Office is urging residents in the Northern, Northwest, and parts of the Central Bahamas to remain vigilant, as a severe weather watch remains in effect. Pedestrians and motorists are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.