Mental Health Bill seeks to end silent suffering

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Mental Health Bill 2022 was tabled yesterday in the House of Assembly as legislators seek to replace the existing legislation enacted in 1969.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said that he believes the bill will provide a modern framework to address the needs of those who are suffering.

“This is a landmark moment for the many Bahamians whose lives are impacted by mental illness, as well as the mental health professionals and advocates who have called for reforms for many years,” Davis said.

The original bill was tabled previously in July, since then, Davis said his team has consulted and refined the document which was previously put forward to ensure that it was as effective as it could be.

He continued: “What we see before us represents hard work by policymakers and experts working together to get this done. My administration has treated the passing of this legislation as a matter of urgency because we know the difficulties people are facing throughout the nation.

“Mental illness, mental disorders, anxiety, and depression are not necessarily topics we talk about every day in The Bahamas. Yet, no family goes untouched by these issues,” Davis said.

The prime minister added that the bill is categorized as a human rights bill, being fully recognized as a disability by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and that this is the first step on the journey to ensuring people have access to treatment and care and are shown respect and dignity.

“Its (the bill) focus is to promote community treatment options and to facilitate voluntary admission to mental health facilities,” Davis said.

“In this Bill, we also see provisions made to allow appointed representatives to assist those living with severe mental illnesses in making decisions about their treatment, as well as their personal and financial matters.

“The Bill before us also allows for the establishment of a Mental Health Services Board and a Mental Health Review Tribunal,” Davis said.

Preserving the human rights of those diagnosed with mental illness, ensuring appropriate treatment is available, empowering persons to make healthy choices for care and treatment, and establishing quality and safety standards through appropriate treatments are several objectives of the Mental Health Bill 2022.

Davis said: “This is where having effective teams working through the Mental Health Services Board and Mental Review Tribunal to establish and enforce standards will be critical.

“The duties of the Mental Health Service Board will include establishing general standards for mental health care and treatment, promoting best practices, setting standards for accreditation, inspecting mental health facilities, and advising and assisting the Minister of Health on matters relating to mental health in The Bahamas.”

Davis explained that legislation will help to improve and save lives; as many people suffer without anyone knowing about it.

He urged the community to be more open and compassionate about mental health.

“When someone has heart disease, or kidney disease, or eye disease, we do not deny them our compassion or attention. People who suffer from afflictions that affect the brain should be treated no differently!

“I want all Bahamians to know this: seeking medical attention for a mental health crisis – for yourself or for a loved one – is a sign of strength, not weakness! If your sister or mother or uncle broke a leg, if you broke a leg — you would not hesitate to seek medical care.

“It should be no different for any number of treatable mental illnesses.”

Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for Marco City, Michael Pintard voiced support for the 2022 bill. He commended public servants, mental health professionals, and international agencies that contributed to shaping the legislation over the years while also recognizing one of his collogues.

Pintard added that the bill marks an important step forward in bringing healthcare in the country up to date.